Grimes to Elon Musk: Our Kid in Danger of 'Lifelong Impairment'

Grimes is once again using Elon Musk's own social media platform to call him out regarding one of their children. In a series of since-deleted posts on X, Grimes posted Thursday, "I'm not giving any details but he won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap." She and Musk, who share three children ages 4, 3, and 2, dated on and off from 2018 to 2022, People reports. She did not indicate which child she was referring to in her posts, but said the child is experiencing a "medical crisis" that "requires immediate attention." TMZ has screenshots of the posts.

"I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation," she wrote. "If you don't want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon." After commenters informed her she'd been "shadow banned," meaning her posts were restricted and not as visible to other users, she responded simply, "Lol." Earlier this month, Grimes said she only found out Musk had taken their oldest child to the Oval Office when she heard about it on social media, and she said the boy "should not be in public like this." (Musk reportedly just welcomed his 13th child.)