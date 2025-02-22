2 Officers Shot to Death During Traffic Stop

Two police officers in Virginia were shot and killed during a traffic stop late Friday night, authorities said. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said at a news conference on Saturday that officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reece were slain after stopping a vehicle for expired plates, the AP reports. Neudigate said the suspect, John McCoy III, 42, got into an argument with the officers when asked to get out of his vehicle. When McCoy did step out, Neudigate said, he pulled out a pistol and shot both Reece and Girvin multiple times.

Neudigate said the shooting was caught on the officers' body cameras. He described the footage as "horrific." Officers later found McCoy inside a shed with a gunshot wound to the head, Neudigate said, that police said they believe to be self-inflicted. Police said that McCoy was convicted of a felony in 2009 and that having a firearm would have been a new felony charge. Neudigate said Girvin and Reece were "dedicated, determined peace officers and public servants. They had stellar reputations in our department and their work ethic was beyond reproach."