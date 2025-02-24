Arizona Apologizes for Chant Against BYU

Having watched Brigham Young University sneak a win over their beloved Wildcats on Saturday, Arizona basketball fans took out their frustrations on ... Mormons. A chorus of fans shouted "F--- the Mormons" as the team from BYU, which is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left the floor at Arizona's McKale Center following their 96-95 victory, per USA Today . Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois apologized hours later, calling it an "unacceptable chant" that "is not reflective of who we are and should not have happened." About 98% of BYU students are Mormon, per the Guardian .

It was a heated match as the two Big 12 opponents fought for March Madness seedings. Late in the second half, with 12.5 seconds on the clock, the University of Arizona's Caleb Love drew a foul and sunk his two free throws to put the Wildcats up 95-94, per ESPN. But with just 3.2 seconds on the clock, Arizona forward Trey Townsend was called for a controversial foul. The Cougars' Richie Saunders then nailed both his free throws to secure BYU's fourth straight win. With tensions high, a brief brawl broke out as the teams lined up to shake hands and the players were eventually separated. Then the crowd erupted in chant.

BYU coach Kevin Young alluded to the "hostile environment" in a post-game interview but said he wasn't sure what had happened. "We're not trying to start anything so I'll have to see what happened on the film and address it with our team," he said, per USA Today. With BYU's win and Texas Tech's win over West Virginia, Arizona moved into a two-way tie for second place in the Big 12 standings and "saw their projected NCAA Tournament seeding take a hit," per the outlet. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd was clearly upset about the foul. But "they scored 93 points up to that point on our home court," he said, per ESPN. "That's the problem." (More college basketball stories.)