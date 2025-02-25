Canadian Petition Seeks to Yank Musk's Citizenship

Elon Musk was born in South Africa, resides in the US, and is a Canadian citizen thanks to his mother, who hails from Saskatchewan. But a number of his fellow Canucks apparently want to boot him from their ranks. More than 215,000 people have signed a parliamentary petition that calls on PM Justin Trudeau to revoke Musk's citizenship and passport due to his role in the Trump administration. "He has now become a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty; and the attempts of Elon Musk to attack Canadian sovereignty must be addressed," the online petition reads .

The Guardian reports it was started by British Columbia author Qualia Reed last Thursday, authorized by New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, and is making its way through the House of Commons process (here's a primer on that process). The e-petition swiftly cleared the minimum 500 signatures required for it to be formally presented to the House of Commons, which is slated to resume sitting on March 24. CTV looks at whether such a move is even possible: Per the Ministry of Immigration and Citizenship, citizenship can be revoked in certain cases, including in instances of fraud. (More Elon Musk stories.)