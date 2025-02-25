Cops: Thieves Staged Seizure, Scooped Up Puppies

Colorado authorities are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen theft in broad daylight of a pair of English bulldog puppies from a pet store near Denver. Bianca Rose Larsen, the owner of Centennial's Perfect Pets, says the heist took place Friday around 1:30pm, when three men walked in and started poking around, reports NBC News . Larsen says a red flag went up, as the men were browsing the entire floor, not concentrating on one pen as customers typically do. "Super sketchy" is how she described them to FOX31 Denver .

One man dropped to the ground seemingly in a seizure, said Larsen, while another lifted the lid of a display case, grabbed two male bulldog puppies, and fled out the pet shop's entrance with another man (watch surveillance video here). Employee Nicole LaRosa tells CBS News that she fell to the ground and was kicked in the face as she and another worker unsuccessfully tried to stop the man. Perfect Pets says the display case holding the nearly year-old bulldog pups, each worth more than $4,000, is usually locked, but it had been unlocked earlier in the day so that other customers could handle the puppies.

LaRosa says that she called 911 over the man who'd fallen to the ground. That man, IDed by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office as 37-year-old Timothy Davis, was taken into custody. Davis was arrested and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft, and drug possession. Authorities say they're now on the lookout for the two men who fled, as well as a fourth suspect driving the alleged getaway car, said to be a gold Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows and no license plates. The sheriff's office says one of the microchipped puppies was returned by a Good Samaritan who said they'd purchased it for $1,500. (More bulldog stories.)