Two NBA Fans Sue Player Over Ball Throwing

Two Indiana Pacers fans have sued the Milwaukee Bucks, one of its former players, and an assistant coach over a behind-the-bench altercation in last season's playoffs. The lawsuit alleges that Patrick Beverley, then a guard for the Bucks, hit them with a basketball that he twice threw in their direction, reports WTHR. Watch the incident here. It happened late in Game 6 as the Pacers were about to eliminate the Bucks from the playoffs and just after Beverley had been taken out of the game. The fans said they "suffered immediate physical, mental and emotional damage" from the incident, according to the lawsuit.