Two NBA Fans Sue Player Over Ball Throwing

Two Indiana Pacers fans have sued the Milwaukee Bucks, one of its former players, and an assistant coach over a behind-the-bench altercation in last season's playoffs. The lawsuit alleges that Patrick Beverley, then a guard for the Bucks, hit them with a basketball that he twice threw in their direction, reports WTHR. Watch the incident here. It happened late in Game 6 as the Pacers were about to eliminate the Bucks from the playoffs and just after Beverley had been taken out of the game. The fans said they "suffered immediate physical, mental and emotional damage" from the incident, according to the lawsuit.
The fans' attorney says the team "fostered a culture of misconduct by their players without any repercussions," per USA Today. The lawsuit, which also names assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer, seeks unspecified damages for lost wages and medical expenses. Beverley has not commented, but he previously said the team had asked for help with fans in that area during the game. He also acknowledged that "I have to be better." The NBA suspended him four games over the incident, but Beverley has not served the penalty because he now plays for a pro team in Israel. (More NBA stories.)