Sibling Gifts for Birthday Kids? For Kylie Kelce, 'Not Happening'

If you're really not into the "everyone gets a trophy" mantra, there's another parenting trend going around you'll also probably balk at. On her Not Gonna Lie podcas t last week, Kylie Kelce—wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law to Taylor Swift's beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—revealed she's "vehemently against" people who ask others attending their child's birthday party to bring gifts not only for that child, but also for their siblings. "Not happening," said the 32-year-old mom of three girls, now pregnant with her fourth, of the extra presents request, per People .

"When your siblings get presents for your birthday, it reduces your birthday," Kelce said. "It's not their birthday. It's your birthday." Kelce added, "It feels very participation trophy-esque." USA Today reports that the concept seemed to gain attention from a TikTok post in which a mom showed a birthday party invite she got asking partygoers to show up with a gift for the 6-year-old birthday boy, as well as for his 3-year-old brother, so that the younger brother "didn't feel left out."

That's a no-go, though, for Kelce—and at least one expert agrees with her. "Our early childhood is when we get to build that coping set and build that resilience around uncomfortable emotions," Claire Vallotton, a human development and family studies professor at Michigan State University, tells USA Today. "Parents are missing an opportunity to help the sibling manage and learn about uncomfortable emotions," such as the jealousy or sadness at not receiving a gift like their birthday-celebrating sibling did.

Kelce also isn't keen on extravagant birthday parties for toddlers. "I am not a big fan of big birthdays for babies," she said, per People. "I feel like it's just making more work for ourselves. I would much rather get a cake and give them a piece and then just let them go in on it, which is exactly what we've done." And the Kelce family does go all out on their cakes, complete with Google and Pinterest searches until they find the perfect sample. "I think it's very special for them to get to show all of the people who come to celebrate their birthday that they got to pick their cake and how excited they are for it," she noted. (More Kylie Kelce stories.)