Trump Says He'll Pardon Pete Rose

He's powerless to install baseball's all-time hits leader in the Hall of Fame, but President Trump announced that he intends to sign "a complete pardon" of Pete Rose. The social media post didn't mention Rose's convictions, USA Today reports. But the disgraced star, who died last fall , pleaded guilty in 1990 to two federal charges of filing false income tax returns and served five months in prison. "What a shame!" Trump posted about Rose's exclusion from the Hall of Fame, saying Major League Baseball "didn't have the courage or decency" to induct him. .

Rose, who amassed 4,256 hits during a 24-year career, was ruled permanently ineligible in 1989 by MLB after its investigation found he had bet on baseball games, per the Athletic. He accepted the ban but denied the allegation for years, then admitted in a 2004 book that he'd bet on his own team, the Cincinnati Reds. "One of the game's greatest players has engaged in a variety of acts which have stained the game, and he must now live with the consequences of those acts," Commissioner Bart Giamatti said when announcing the ban. Rose's attempts over the years to have it lifted failed.

The 17-time All-Star "shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on his team winning, He never betted against himself, or the other team," Trump wrote. The Baseball Hall of Fame enacted a rule in 1991 barring players from induction who have been banned by the game. And Commissioner Rob Manfred said in 2023 he had no intention of restoring Rose's eligibility. Trump's post said the pardon will be issued "over the next few weeks."