In a Span of 90 Minutes, 2 Flights Had to Abort Landings

The drumbeat of concerning aviation stories didn't let up on Wednesday, with the news that a second flight had to maneuver to avoid a potential collision on Tuesday. Fox News reports the pilot of an American Airlines plane that was making its final descent toward DC's Reagan National Airport at 8:20am spotted another plane that was readying for takeoff on the same runway. The pilot of Flight 2246 from Boston was instructed to perform a go-around maneuver by an air traffic controller, pulling up the plane and ascending instead to "ensure separation was maintained between this aircraft and a preceding departure," said the FAA in a statement.