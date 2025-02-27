Joe Wilson Wants a $250 Bill With Trump's Face

No lie: South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson has proposed the US offer a $250 cash bill bearing President Trump's face. The long-serving congressman, who made waves in 2009 for shouting "you lie!" during a speech by then-President Obama, shared Wednesday on X what appeared to be an AI-generated image of a $250 bill with a color portrait of Trump. He claimed American families had been forced to carry more cash because "Bidenflation has destroyed the economy" and suggested a new "most valuable bill for [the] most valuable President!" per the State .

Wilson said he was "drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump." He may have forgotten that an 1866 law prevents any living person from being depicted on currency notes, per Axios. The law was a response to a living Treasury official, Spencer Clark, printing his own face on a five-cent note. Congress wanted the bill to honor William Clark of the Lewis and Clark explorations. "But allegedly, the document that reached the Treasury specified only that the new bill should honor 'Clark,' without clarifying which one," per Atlas Obscura. Granted, Wilson might simply be trying to top other Republican lawmakers who've suggested ways to honor the president, even if it means changing the Constitution. (More US currency stories.)