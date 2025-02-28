NPS Predicts the Start of DC's Cherry Blossom 'Peak Bloom'

Washington, DC's famous cherry blossom trees will hit peak bloom between March 28 and 31, the National Park Service predicted Thursday. The NPS estimates peak bloom will last for about 10 days, Fox 5 DC reports. The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs March 20 to April 13, and peak bloom is defined as the period when 70% of the pink blossoms have opened, Axios reports. They typically bloom for a week. (Last year's peak bloom is tied for the second-earliest on record.)