US / Washington, DC NPS Predicts the Start of DC's Cherry Blossom 'Peak Bloom' NPS forecasts the last 3 days of March By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Feb 28, 2025 1:42 AM CST Copied The Washington Monument is seen from the Tidal Basin behind cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Washington, DC's famous cherry blossom trees will hit peak bloom between March 28 and 31, the National Park Service predicted Thursday. The NPS estimates peak bloom will last for about 10 days, Fox 5 DC reports. The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs March 20 to April 13, and peak bloom is defined as the period when 70% of the pink blossoms have opened, Axios reports. They typically bloom for a week. (Last year's peak bloom is tied for the second-earliest on record.) Report an error