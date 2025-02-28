Golfer Uses Club to Redirect Alligator on the Course

Golfer Billy Horschel found himself facing an uninvited guest at the PGA National Thursday when an alligator strolled onto the green in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, just after Horschel finished the sixth hole. As the golfer walked to the seventh hole, he noticed a police officer trying in vain to get the gator to vamoose, NBC News reports. A seemingly unperturbed Horschel was caught on video grabbing a club and using it to prod the reptile back into the water before returning to his game. As ESPN reports, Horschel is no stranger to Florida and its wildlife, having played college golf there. He ended up with a 5-under 66 in the tournament's first round.

"I mean, I'm not afraid of gators," he later said. "Listen, as I tell most people, I said they're more afraid of you. The majority of the time, they're only going to come after you during mating season where they're a little aggressive and then if you're around their nest when they've got some eggs." He added, though, that he specifically chose a 60-degree wedge with which to shoo the gator because he had two spares. Noting that his dad used to grab gators' tails to get them back into the water, Horschel said of his feat, "It's not that big of a deal." (More Florida stories.)