'Terminator' With 0-16 Oscars Record Vows: 'I'll Be Back'

Diane Warren just lost her 16th straight Oscar nomination, but the prolific songwriter doesn't appear to have lost her sense of humor about it. The 68-year-old, who has penned nine No. 1 songs and dozens of top 10 entries on Billboard's "Hot 100" list, spoke with Marc Malkin of Variety at an after-party following Sunday night's awards show, when "The Journey," a song she wrote for Netflix's The Six Triple Eight, lost out to "El Mal" from Emilia Perez. "I'm consistent as f---," she joked, adding that "I'm happy to be here."

"I'm the Terminator of the Oscars—I'll be back," she said, joshing that she was using her "Arnold Schwarzenegger voice" to make her remarks. "I'm coming back. You can't get rid of me." HuffPost calls Warren "the Susan Lucci of the Academy Awards," referencing the famous soap opera star who lost best actress in a drama series at the Daytime Emmys 18 times in a row, before finally nabbing a win in 1999. HER, the performer who sang Warren's song for the Netflix series, told Malkin on Saturday that it was "kind of weird" that none of the nominees for best song were set to be performed at the Oscars, but that, like Warren, she was "just happy" to be there. (More Diane Warren stories.)