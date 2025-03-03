5 Passengers Injured in Turbulence Over Texas

More than a sixth of passengers on a United Airlines flight from Springfield, Missouri, to Houston were injured when the flight encountered severe turbulence Sunday evening. SkyWest Flight 5690, operating as United Express, had to make an emergency landing at Waco Regional Airport, NBC News reports. Medical personnel met the flight when it landed, and five of the 29 passengers on the Bombardier CRJ-200 were hospitalized with what the airline says were minor injuries.

Two American Airlines flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport also had to land in Waco. "Due to storms at DFW, two flights briefly diverted to Waco and later re-departed," an airline spokesperson told CNN. The turbulence was caused by a strong line of storms across Texas, one of two storm systems hitting the state this week, reports the Houston Chronicle. (On Saturday, a FedEx plane made an emergency landing in New Jersey after a bird strike caused an engine fire.)