Highland Park Suspect Changes His Plea

The Illinois man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens at a 2022 Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb pleaded guilty Monday to murder and attempted murder, just moments before opening arguments in his trial. Appearing in a Lake County courtroom, Robert E. Crimo III, reported to be 23 or 24, withdrew his earlier not-guilty plea in the Highland Park shooting.

Context: The trial started Feb. 24 with jury selection. Prosecutors initially charged him with 21 counts of first-degree murder—three counts for each person killed—as well as 48 counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors dropped the less-serious 48 counts of aggravated battery before jury selection last week.