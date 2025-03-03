Highland Park Suspect Changes His Plea

Robert Crimo III now pleads guilty in 2022 mass shooting near Chicago that left 7 dead, dozens hurt
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 3, 2025 11:21 AM CST
Suspected Highland Park Shooter Pleads Guilty to Murder
Robert Crimo III is escorted from the courtroom at the Lake County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 25,2025, in Waukegan, Illinois.   (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP, Pool, File)

The Illinois man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens at a 2022 Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb pleaded guilty Monday to murder and attempted murder, just moments before opening arguments in his trial. Appearing in a Lake County courtroom, Robert E. Crimo III, reported to be 23 or 24, withdrew his earlier not-guilty plea in the Highland Park shooting.

  • Context: The trial started Feb. 24 with jury selection. Prosecutors initially charged him with 21 counts of first-degree murder—three counts for each person killed—as well as 48 counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors dropped the less-serious 48 counts of aggravated battery before jury selection last week.

  • Change in plans: On Monday, Judge Victoria Rossetti read the charges to Crimo and asked questions to be sure he understood before any open plea was read to the court. "Is that what you went over with your attorneys?" Rossetti asked. "Yes," Crimo replied. He gave one-word answers, indicating he understood the charges.
  • More: Lake County prosecutors read the names of all those killed and those injured in the shooting, with the judge stopping to ask questions to make sure Crimo understood. They went over the substantial evidence, including his prints on the gun used in the crime, as well as statements to police admitting to the mass shooting. The trial had been expected to last about a month, with testimony from survivors and police.
  • Erratic: Crimo's case proceeded slowly for months, partly due to his unpredictable behavior. In June 2024, when he was expected to accept a plea deal and give victims and relatives a chance to address him, Crimo showed up to court in a wheelchair and rejected the deal, surprising even his lawyers. He also fired his public defenders and said he would represent himself, then abruptly reversed himself. As potential jurors were questioned last week, he sporadically appeared in court, at times refusing to leave his jail cell.
  • What's next: Sentencing will come April 23, but Crimo is certain to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Each count of first-degree murder carries a natural life prison sentence. More here.
(More Highland Park mass shooting stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X