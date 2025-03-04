A Liberal City Wins Fight Against EPA in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dealt a blow to the EPA's ability to regulate water pollution, and the city that started the fight might come as a surprise: It was San Francisco, and as the local Chronicle puts it, the "case pitted a city that champions environmental policies against the federal agency tasked with protecting the environment." The court ruled 5-4 against the EPA, with Amy Coney Barrett joining the three liberal justices in dissent. Details:

San Francisco objected to regulations it deemed too vague about the discharge of raw sewage into the Pacific Ocean that sometimes happens after heavy rains, per the AP.

The city says it's fine in obeying specific EPA limits on effluents set in advance, but it shouldn't be held responsible for broader "end-result" violations when water quality falls below EPA standards, reports the New York Times. The ruling could have sweeping implications for waterfront cities including Buffalo (on Lake Erie), New York City, Boston, and DC, notes the Washington Post.