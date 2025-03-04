Trudeau to Trump: This Is a 'Very Dumb Thing to Do'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laid into President Trump and the new American tariffs on his nation Tuesday. Trudeau held a news conference in which he took a "position of confrontation rather than acquiescence," per Canada's CTV News. Among other things, he accused Trump of starting a trade war—with Mexico and China, too—that will wind up hurting American families, reports NBC News.
- "Now, it's not in my habit to agree with the Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you're a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do," said Trudeau, per the Guardian. "We two friends fighting is exactly what our opponents around the world want to see."
- The editorial: In an editorial on Tuesday about the tariffs, the Journal doubled down on the term: "We've courted Mr. Trump's ire by calling the Mexico and Canada levies the 'dumbest' in history, and we may have understated the point." Trump, it says, "is whacking friends, not adversaries. His taxes will hit every cross-border transaction, and the North American vehicle market is so interconnected that some cars cross a border as many as eight times as they're assembled."