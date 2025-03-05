Florida Opens Criminal Investigation of Tate Brothers

Florida's attorney general announced Tuesday that his office has opened a criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are charged with human trafficking in Romania, days after they returned to the US. Attorney General James Uthmeier announced in a post on X that he directed his office to work with law enforcement to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the Tate brothers. "Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I've directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers," Uthmeier said.

"Florida has zero tolerance for people who abuse women and girls," Uthmeier said. "We will not allow it," After the Tates landed in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the brothers weren't welcome in Florida and that he would have the attorney general examine whether the state may have any jurisdiction over their alleged crimes, the AP reports. The Tates, who are dual US-British citizens, were arrested in late 2022 and formally indicted last year in Romania on charges they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to that country, where they were sexually exploited. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. They deny the allegations.

During an appearance Monday on the PPD Podcast, Andrew Tate said the governor was caving to media pressure. Tate said he has a US passport and a right to visit his home country. He said he has broken no laws and that he has never even been tried, let alone convicted, of a crime. Both brothers are vocal supporters of President Trump. The Tates left Romania after Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu said this month that a Trump administration official expressed interest in the brothers' case at the recent Munich Security Conference. (More Andrew Tate stories.)