A Lot of Democrats Are Skipping Trump Address

Lawmakers have gathered at the Capitol for President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, the first of his second term, but a lot of Democrats have decided to be elsewhere. Rep. Don Beyer, one of numerous House Democrats boycotting the address, said Tuesday that Trump is addressing a "coequal branch of government for which he has shown total contempt and disregard," the Hill reports. At least six Democratic senators are also skipping the event, including Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who said Sunday that he expects the address to be a "farce" and a "MAGA victory lap," reports ABC News.



The speech is scheduled to begin at 9pm Eastern. It will be attended by all of Trump's Cabinet members—apart from a "designated survivor."