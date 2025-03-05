A Lot of Democrats Are Skipping Trump Address

Trump speech to joint session of Congress expected to focus on immigration
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 4, 2025 7:24 PM CST
Trump supporter Mark Perkowsk carries a sign as demonstrators protest across the street from the Capitol in the hours prior to Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Lawmakers have gathered at the Capitol for President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, the first of his second term, but a lot of Democrats have decided to be elsewhere. Rep. Don Beyer, one of numerous House Democrats boycotting the address, said Tuesday that Trump is addressing a "coequal branch of government for which he has shown total contempt and disregard," the Hill reports. At least six Democratic senators are also skipping the event, including Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who said Sunday that he expects the address to be a "farce" and a "MAGA victory lap," reports ABC News.

  • The speech is scheduled to begin at 9pm Eastern. It will be attended by all of Trump's Cabinet members—apart from a "designated survivor."

  • The theme of the address is the "renewal of the American Dream," White House officials say. Sources tell Politico that immigration will be a major focus. Trump is also expected to speak about issues including curbing inflation and efforts to end the war in Ukraine. "Look at all that President Trump has accomplished in his first month as president. He's going to highlight some of those accomplishments," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.
  • Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin will deliver the Democratic response, the AP reports. Democratic leaders say she is likely to focus on economic issues.
  • The White House has released a list of guests invited to the joint session, including relatives of Laken Riley, the Georgia woman murdered by a migrant from Venezuela. Fox News reports that Ross Ulbricht, the online drug trafficker pardoned by Trump, will be there as a guest of Republican Rep. Thomas Massie. Guests invited by Democrats include fired federal workers and people who rely on Medicare, NPR reports.

  • Some Democrats are rumored to be bringing eggs, noisemakers, or other props to the address, though Democratic leaders have advised them not to. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called for a "strong, determined. and dignified Democratic presence in the chamber."
  • Dozens of Democratic women wore pink to the address in what Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, chair of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said was a move to call attention to Trump policies "negatively impacting women and families," the Guardian reports.
