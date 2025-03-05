Stewart's Not Sure What Musk Thinks 'Bipartisan' Means

Jon Stewart has accepted Elon Musk's terms for appearing for a Daily Show interview—though it's not clear whether it's any more likely to happen than the Musk-Mark Zuckerberg cage fight. On Monday, Stewart said that he was fine with Musk's offer to come on the show or an interview if it was aired unedited . "After thinking about his offer, I thought, you know, hey, that's actually how the in-studio interviews normally air, is unedited," Stewart said, per the Hill . "So, sure, we'd be delighted."

Stewart noted, however, that Musk had complained about him in posts on X, including one that said, "Jon Stewart is much more propagandist than it would seem," Mashable reports. In another post, Musk complained that Stewart "is too set in his ways. He used to be more bipartisan." On Monday's show, Stewart said, "The guy who custom made his own dark MAGA hat, that he wears to opine in the Oval Office with the president that he spent $270 million to elect, thinks I'm just too partisan. I'm really not sure what he thinks bipartisan means."

"Look Elon, I do have some criticisms about DOGE. I support, in general, the idea of efficiency and delivering better services to the American public in cheaper and more efficient ways," Stewart said. "And if you want to come on and talk about it on the show, great. If you don't want to, sure. But can we just drop the pretense that you won't do it because I don't measure up to the standards of neutral discourse that you demand and display at all times? Because, quite frankly, that's bull---." (Last week, Stewart injured his hand while smashing a mug during a segment on DOGE.)