Kidnapped Boy Featured on Unsolved Mysteries Found Safe

A boy allegedly kidnapped in 2017 in Atlanta has been found safe in Colorado. As a young child, Abdul Aziz Khan moved from Louisiana, where his family is from, to Atlanta because of his mother's job, but authorities say Rabia Khalid, now 40, began making it increasingly difficult for the child to see his father, and a custody battle ensued, KDVR reports. On Nov. 27, 2017, a court hearing was scheduled in Atlanta and, per the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, it was clear that Khalid was going to lose custody of Khan, then 7. But she never showed up to the hearing, and authorities say she instead fled with the child and her new husband Elliot Blake Bourgeois, the Denver Post reports.