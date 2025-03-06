Kidnapped Boy Featured on Unsolved Mysteries Found Safe

A boy allegedly kidnapped in 2017 in Atlanta has been found safe in Colorado. As a young child, Abdul Aziz Khan moved from Louisiana, where his family is from, to Atlanta because of his mother's job, but authorities say Rabia Khalid, now 40, began making it increasingly difficult for the child to see his father, and a custody battle ensued, KDVR reports. On Nov. 27, 2017, a court hearing was scheduled in Atlanta and, per the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, it was clear that Khalid was going to lose custody of Khan, then 7. But she never showed up to the hearing, and authorities say she instead fled with the child and her new husband Elliot Blake Bourgeois, the Denver Post reports.
The search for Khan lasted years and stretched over 11 states, and the case was featured on Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries. On Feb. 23, Douglas County, Colorado, police responded to a call from a homeowner who saw suspicious activity on their security cameras at their vacant home, which was listed for sale, and suspected a burglary in progress. Sheriff's deputies found Khalid and Bourgeois, 42, in the house, and two children sitting in a car parked outside. After hours working to identify them, authorities determined one of those children was Khan, now 14. Both he and the younger child in the car with him were in good health and were taken into protective custody. Khalid and Bourgeois were arrested, and both face multiple felony charges. (More kidnapping stories.)