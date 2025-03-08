The World Has a New Frank Lloyd Wright Home

A newly completed home near Cleveland has a unique claim to fame: It's a Frank Lloyd Wright house. It seems the renowned architect—who died in 1959—submitted his design for the private home in the 1950s but it was never built, reports Axios. However, the family that purchased the wooded property along with Wright's plans in 2018 moved ahead with construction, which recently wrapped up, per the local News-Herald. In fact, the Dykstra family is now making the "RiverRock" home available to renters, with rates starting at $800 a night. More photos of the home are available here.