Newsom Splits With Party on Trans Athletes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom made headlines in the very first episode of his new podcast, and not merely in his choice of conservative bigwig Charlie Kirk as guest. In what Politico describes as "stunning remarks," the Democrat split with his own party on the issue of allowing trans athletes to compete in girls' and women's sports.

"I think it's an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that," the governor told Kirk on his This is Gavin Newsom podcast. "It is an issue of fairness—it's deeply unfair. I am not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you."