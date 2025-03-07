Rallies Stand for Science

Researchers, doctors, patients, and students walked out of hospitals, labs, and offices on Friday to demonstrate against what they characterize as an attack by the Trump administration on life-saving scientific and biomedical research. Thousands gathered for "Stand Up for Science" rallies around the country, the Washington Post reports. In Washington, University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann told thousands of people assembled near the Lincoln Memorial that "Science is under siege," per the AP. Demonstrators included people who do the work and those whose lives have been saved by it. In places including Iowa City, Lansing, Boston, Tallahasee, and Philadelphia, demonstrators and speakers addressed the issues.