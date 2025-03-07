Rallies Stand for Science

Administration's cuts endanger progress against disease, speakers say
Posted Mar 7, 2025 5:45 PM CST
Rallies Across Country Protest Research Cuts
Demonstrators hold signs during a Stand of for Science Philadelphia protest at City Hall in Philadelphia on Friday, March 7, 2025.   (Alejandro A Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Researchers, doctors, patients, and students walked out of hospitals, labs, and offices on Friday to demonstrate against what they characterize as an attack by the Trump administration on life-saving scientific and biomedical research. Thousands gathered for "Stand Up for Science" rallies around the country, the Washington Post reports. In Washington, University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann told thousands of people assembled near the Lincoln Memorial that "Science is under siege," per the AP. Demonstrators included people who do the work and those whose lives have been saved by it. In places including Iowa City, Lansing, Boston, Tallahasee, and Philadelphia, demonstrators and speakers addressed the issues.

  • Immediate effects of cuts: "I cannot do my job right now," said a federal scientist in Washington, per Science, saying the reason is the credit card limits and budget cuts imposed by the administration. Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health, told the Lincoln Memorial crowd that the cuts are endangering steps made against Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and cancer, per the AP. "It's a very bad time with all the promise and momentum," Collins said.
  • Long term: "If we don't stand up for science, critical funding for scientific research will be threatened and removed. The very systems that support our understanding of the world and our progress will be dismantled," one speaker said. The campaign to cut is "going to destroy not only the health and welfare of Americans, it's also going to destroy the economy," said a Washington University professor at the rally in Columbia, Mo., per the Missourian. "Research is a major driver of the economy."
  • The causes: "What lacks in this country is basic scientific understanding, and this is hurting us," said the director of BioLabs Philadelphia at that city's rally, per BillyPenn.com.

  • Demands: Protesters called for ending government censorship in scientific research, restoring federal funding, reinstating dismissed federal employees, and preserving diversity and inclusion in science.
  • A patient: Emily Whitehead told the Washington rally that she was sent to hospice care to die when she was 5, per the AP. But CAR T-cell therapy then "taught my immune system to beat cancer," and she's been disease free for nearly 13 years. "I stand up for science because science saved my life," she said.
  • A student: A graduate student at Georgetown University who's working a dissertation about a novel treatment for multiple sclerosis went to the Washington event. Her sign read: "Literally trying to cure multiple sclerosis but okay..."
More signs
  • "Got polio? Me, neither. Thanks, science." —Tallahassee
  • "Evidence-based outrage." —Washington
  • "Deny pseudoscience."—Iowa City
  • "Current admin., Ms. Firizzle would be very disappointed in you."—Tallahassee
(More science stories.)

