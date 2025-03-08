US Toddler Kidnapped 25 Years Ago Found Living in Mexico

A quarter of a century after a 2-year-old vanished from Connecticut, authorities there have finally tracked her down: She's now 27 and alive and well in Mexico. The Guardian reports Andrea Michelle Reyes was abducted by her mother, Rosa Tenorio, in 1999. Police long suspected Tenorio, who didn't have legal custody of Reyes at the time, had fled to Mexico with her daughter. Reyes' father, who was her guardian at the time of the kidnapping, reportedly traveled to Mexico several times over the years in an attempt to locate his daughter, but he could never make contact.
Although police originally obtained a felony warrant for custodial interference and a second in 2009, the case went cold until 2023, when a New Haven police detective reopened the file. In a news release
, the department said, "Using a combination of interviews, search warrants, and social media," the detective discovered that Reyes was living in the Mexican city of Puebla. Investigators also used advanced DNA testing to confirm the relationship between Reyes and her father, and the pair were finally able to reconnect for the first time in two decades. The case was investigated as part of an initiative by DNA testing company Othram to solve 525 cases involving minors in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Although there's still an active arrest warrant out for Tenorio, it's only valid in the US, and New Haven police believe she remains in Mexico. But Chief Karl Jacobson said the investigation shows that it's never time to give up: "This case reflects the hard work of our officers and detectives. While cases may have investigative leads exhausted at the time, no cold case is ever truly closed."
