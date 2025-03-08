US Toddler Kidnapped 25 Years Ago Found Living in Mexico

A quarter of a century after a 2-year-old vanished from Connecticut, authorities there have finally tracked her down: She's now 27 and alive and well in Mexico. The Guardian reports Andrea Michelle Reyes was abducted by her mother, Rosa Tenorio, in 1999. Police long suspected Tenorio, who didn't have legal custody of Reyes at the time, had fled to Mexico with her daughter. Reyes' father, who was her guardian at the time of the kidnapping, reportedly traveled to Mexico several times over the years in an attempt to locate his daughter, but he could never make contact.