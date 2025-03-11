4-Year-Old Calls Cops on Treat-Stealing Mom

A 4-year-old boy in Wisconsin called 911 last week, demanding officers arrest his own mother for theft. "My mommy is being bad. Come and get my mommy," the boy told the dispatcher, who listened as the boy's mother took the phone from her son and tried to explain herself. "Oh, this little one got the phone, and he's 4," she said in audio shared by TMJ4 . "I ate his ice cream, so that's probably why he's calling 911." Responding officers Rachel Gardinier and Francesca Ostergaard of Village of Mount Pleasant Police learned that was, indeed, the reason when they showed up at the family's home.

"Oh, it's the police. They came for real," the boy's mother said upon answering the door, per USA Today. The officers then spoke with the youngster, who admitted he'd initially wanted his mom to go to jail for eating his ice cream, but now just mainly wanted ice cream. He got it the next day. Gardinier and Ostergaard delivered two soft-serve ice creams decorated with blue sprinkles, along with a reminder to call 911 only in an emergency. "I'm not saying he's right. All I am saying is I understand," one user responded on Facebook, per ABC News. (Another kid in Wisconsin called 911 for help with homework.)