Male Blue-Lined Octopuses Paralyze Females to Mate

Female black widows sometimes eat their mates after copulation. Female praying mantises are known for biting off the male's head. Scientists now say male blue-lined octopuses avoid a similar fate because of an aggressive defensive measure: They bite the larger females and inject them with venom near the aorta as they begin mating to paralyze them and avoid being eaten. And it's not just any venom: the neurotoxin in question is tetrodotoxin, the same one found in pufferfish. Lead study author Wen-Sung Chung of the University of Queensland tells the Guardian while the females are only golf-ball size, they're as many as two to five times bigger than the males.