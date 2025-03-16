As Canadians Cancel US Trips, 'Hurt Is What Comes Through'

The Myrtle Beach Welcome Center prepared Tim Hortons coffee and cookies with maple leaves, as it does every year in anticipation of Canadian visitors arriving for winter vacations in North Carolina. But they're not all coming this time, a reaction to President Trump's trade imposition of tariffs and talk of turning their country into the 51st US state that will dent the $20.5 billion that Canadian visitors spend in the US each year, the New York Times reports. "It's bullying," said Amy Gleiser of Ontario, whose family canceled its Myrtle Beach vacation, losing a condo deposit, and is going instead to the Yucatan Peninsula. "That's how we feel."
In Palm Springs, a Realtor received an email dropping a $7,000 Airbnb booking, per Business Insider. The guest, a friend from Vancouver, was canceling his US travel for the rest of the year. "I'm having real trouble sleeping here right now," he wrote, "I'm cutting my stay short and am going home to Canada." Bookings to the US dropped 40% last month over the previous February, reported one of Canada's largest travel agencies. Flight Center Travel Group Canada said that's unprecedented in its 30 years, except for during the pandemic. Businesses and organizations have changed their plans, as well. In canceling reservations, Canadians have written notes to hotels, tourism agencies, and officials in the US explaining their decisions. Many are regulars who expressed fondness for their usual vacation spots. "The hurt is what comes through the most," said a Vermont tourism official whose office has received about two dozen of the notes. The Washington Post compiled samples:
Explanation: "
- Destination: Kingdom Trails, a biking network in Vermont
The wonderful and welcoming community along with superb trails has had me come back to KT for years…. As a Canadian I no longer feel like a neighbour who is valued or welcome."
Explanation:
- Destination: Fort Lauderdale area
"Unfortunately, there are those in the US who seem to have forgotten the support and friendship that has historically linked our two countries. As a result, we (and all of our friends) will be taking our autumn retreat in Mexico this year where we are welcome and appreciated."
Explanation
- Destination: Old Orchard Beach in Maine
: "We are sorry to change our plans but it is one of the ways we choose to manifest our opposition to what is happening in the US. … Unfortunately, we do not feel as the longtime friends we used to be."
Explanation:
- Destination: Southern Florida
"My family, my friends, my neighbors, and a great many Canadians will be boycotting all travel not only to Florida but all American destinations. This is sad but necessary since your president has insulted all Canadians and stated that the US does not need Canada. ... Thank you for some of my best memories."
Explanation:
- Destination: Oregon coast
"We love the endless beaches, the spectacular scenery, we love how dog friendly you are and we love your beer too. ... Unfortunately, due to the rhetoric of the President of the United States in regards to our home, Canada, we are cancelling our trip. ... We will miss our visit and spending money in your lovely state. As a Canadian, it's my duty to say 'Sorry,' but I'm not sure I mean it."
