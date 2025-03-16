As Canadians Cancel US Trips, 'Hurt Is What Comes Through'

The Myrtle Beach Welcome Center prepared Tim Hortons coffee and cookies with maple leaves, as it does every year in anticipation of Canadian visitors arriving for winter vacations in North Carolina. But they're not all coming this time, a reaction to President Trump's trade imposition of tariffs and talk of turning their country into the 51st US state that will dent the $20.5 billion that Canadian visitors spend in the US each year, the New York Times reports. "It's bullying," said Amy Gleiser of Ontario, whose family canceled its Myrtle Beach vacation, losing a condo deposit, and is going instead to the Yucatan Peninsula. "That's how we feel."

In Palm Springs, a Realtor received an email dropping a $7,000 Airbnb booking, per Business Insider. The guest, a friend from Vancouver, was canceling his US travel for the rest of the year. "I'm having real trouble sleeping here right now," he wrote, "I'm cutting my stay short and am going home to Canada." Bookings to the US dropped 40% last month over the previous February, reported one of Canada's largest travel agencies. Flight Center Travel Group Canada said that's unprecedented in its 30 years, except for during the pandemic. Businesses and organizations have changed their plans, as well. In canceling reservations, Canadians have written notes to hotels, tourism agencies, and officials in the US explaining their decisions. Many are regulars who expressed fondness for their usual vacation spots. "The hurt is what comes through the most," said a Vermont tourism official whose office has received about two dozen of the notes. The Washington Post compiled samples:

