Official Says She Was Fired Over Mel Gibson Gun Rights

Former Justice Department pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer says the day before she was fired, she told a colleague: "I can't believe this, but I really think Mel Gibson is going to be my downfall." Oyer tells the New York Times that she was dismissed last Friday after declining to add the actor to a list of people who should have their gun rights restored. Oyer was the leader of the Office of the Pardon Attorney, which the Guardian describes as a "non-political role, supervising matters of clemency and recommendations for presidential pardon."

Gibson, a prominent supporter of President Trump, lost his gun rights after pleading no contest to a domestic violence misdemeanor in 2011, USA Today reports. Days before his inauguration, Trump named him as one of his "ambassadors to Hollywood."

Oyer says she was put on a working group two weeks ago to restore gun rights to people convicted of crimes. She tells the Times that after Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche's office selected nine people from a list of 95 the group had submitted, she was asked to add Gibson's name to the list.