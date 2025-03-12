White House Reacts to Musk's Social Security Comments

Elon Musk sparked alarm Monday when he suggested the Department of Government Efficiency might make cuts to Social Security and other entitlement programs, and the Trump administration on Tuesday clarified that no cuts would be made to benefits that are collected under those programs.
- Musk: "The waste and fraud in entitlement spending, which is most of the federal spending, is entitlements, so that's the big one to eliminate," he said during an interview with Larry Kudlow on Fox Business, as reported by the New York Times. He went on to claim that "half-trillion, maybe six, 700 billion a year" could be saved in this way. That would be nearly a quarter of the annual budget for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, a much higher percentage than watchdog estimates of fraud and waste, the Washington Post reports.
- White House: Following alarm from Democrats who warned Musk plans to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits, President Trump's press secretary said Tuesday that the "mainstream media has taken Mr. Musk out of context." In truth, he only plans to target "the waste and the fraud and the abuse that does exist in these programs," Karoline Leavitt said. The Trump administration was also taken to social media to call those decrying Musk's planned cuts as "liars," and in a press release cited by the Daily Beast, said simply: "The Trump Administration will not cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid benefits."
As for how exactly Musk got to his $700 billion figure, Leavitt would only say, "It's an estimate based on what he's seen. He's not saying definitively." The Government Accountability Office estimates a total of between $233 billion and $521 billion in fraudulent spending across all government programs, not just the three entitlement programs currently coming under fire from Musk. (More Elon Musk
