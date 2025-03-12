White House Reacts to Musk's Social Security Comments

Elon Musk sparked alarm Monday when he suggested the Department of Government Efficiency might make cuts to Social Security and other entitlement programs, and the Trump administration on Tuesday clarified that no cuts would be made to benefits that are collected under those programs.

Musk: "The waste and fraud in entitlement spending, which is most of the federal spending, is entitlements, so that's the big one to eliminate," he said during an interview with Larry Kudlow on Fox Business, as reported by the New York Times. He went on to claim that "half-trillion, maybe six, 700 billion a year" could be saved in this way. That would be nearly a quarter of the annual budget for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, a much higher percentage than watchdog estimates of fraud and waste, the Washington Post reports.