Mystery of Body Caught in Fishing Nets Is Solved

A fishing boat made a grim catch last Thursday some 40 miles off the Massachusetts coast, reports the Boston Herald: the wrapped body of a woman ended up in its nets. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday said it wasn't a case of foul play, but rather an at-sea burial of a cancer-stricken woman. NBC News reports the remains were handed over to the US Coast Guard and Massachusetts State Police on Friday morning, and the chief medical examiner determined the remains belonged to a woman in her 60s with "numerous cancerous tumors."