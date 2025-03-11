Affidavit: Disruptive Flier Struck Man Who Was Filming Him

A Texas man who allegedly disrupted an American Airlines flight earlier this month reportedly indicated he was bound for Washington, DC, in order to speak with President Trump, per an FBI affidavit seen by Fox News . According to the affidavit, Asterius Mutayoba Rulamka departed from Wichita, Kansas, on March 5 aboard AA Flight 5574, left his assigned seat during the flight, moved to the plane's rear, yelled at a flight attendant, and threatened physical harm. He then allegedly noticed a passenger, identified in the affidavit as "Victim-2," filming him.

Per the document, "He took Victim-2's hat and the glasses off of his face and repeatedly struck Victim-2. At one point, he struck Victim-2 in the face near his left eye, causing bruising and a bloodshot eye." Rulamka also allegedly tried to hit the flight attendant, who managed to move out of the way but sustained minor injuries to his hand in the process. The affidavit continues: "Upon the flight's arrival, the defendant made several statements, including that he had come to DD to speak to President Trump. When asked why he wanted to speak to the President, he stated that he was 'mad.'" It also notes that Rulamka threatened "Victim-2" by saying he was "going to f--- him up."

ABC News reports the affidavit states Rulamka then proceeded to run up and down the plane's aisle until three passengers and the flight crew managed to secure him in a seat. He has been charged with assault. Rulamka, born in 1970, has a history with DHS dating to 2014 in which he was identified as a non-immigrant overstay. The FBI says immigration proceedings are pending. CBS News points out this flight was following the same route as the plane that struck a Black Hawk helicopter on exactly five weeks prior, killing 67 people. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)