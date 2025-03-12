Cops: Dog Shot Man in Bed With Girlfriend

Are pit bulls trigger happy? One Tennessee man may be inclined to say so, after his dog shot him as he lounged in bed (the man, not the dog). WREG reports that the Memphis Police Department responded to an accidental-injury call before dawn on Monday, where Jerald Kirkwood informed them he'd been lying in bed with a female companion—a firearm was in the bed with them—when his 1-year-old pit bull Oreo suddenly jumped up to join them.

Cops say that Oreo apparently got his paw stuck in the gun's trigger guard, squeezed too hard, and made the gun go off, which caused a bullet to graze the top of Kirkwood's left thigh. Kirkwood was hospitalized in noncritical condition, while the woman is said to have taken the gun with her when she left the residence. Police say they found "one spent shell [casing] on the front room floor" when they searched nearby, per People.

The couple spoke to FOX13 about the incident, with the woman—IDed as Kirkwood's girlfriend—describing Oreo as a "playful dog" who "likes to jump around and stuff like that." The pair now say they'll be extra careful about making sure their guns are kept more safely. "Keep the safety on or use a trigger lock," the woman tells the outlet. The Guardian notes that since 2019, unintentional firearm injury has been the most typical form of gun injury in the US, citing stats from the Brady: United Against Gun Violence nonprofit. (More strange stuff stories.)