Money / tariffs With Trump's Tariffs Now Live, Canada Hits Back Its move follows a similar one from the EU By Kate Seamons Posted Mar 12, 2025 10:20 AM CDT Copied Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc attends a news conference on tariffs on Wednesday in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP) It's a double-whammy Wednesday on the retaliatory-tariffs front: Hours after the EU rolled out new duties on goods ranging from motorcycles to bourbon, Canada followed suit. The country said Wednesday that it plans to impose 25% reciprocal tariffs on roughly $21 billion of imports from the US. The move comes in response to the Trump administration's 25% tariff on on all steel and aluminum imports, which kicked in Wednesday. NBC News reports that Canada is the largest foreign supplier to the US of those metals. What you need to know: The specifics: Canada's new tariffs will begin at 12:01am Thursday and will target US steel and aluminum products along with other goods, including computers, sports equipment, water heaters, and cast-iron products, report the AP and the Guardian. Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc characterized it as a dollar-for-dollar approach, reports the Wall Street Journal. Standout quote: "We will not stand idly by while our iconic steel and aluminum industries are being unfairly targeted," said LeBlanc, per the AP. A message to Americans: Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly had this to say, per the Guardian: "To our American friends, I want you to remember this, Canada is your best friend, best neighbor, and best ally. ... Together, we have spent generations building a relationship between our countries that is the envy of the world. Canada is not the one driving up the cost of your groceries or of your gasoline or any of your construction. Canada is not the one putting your jobs at risk. Canada is not the one that is ultimately starting this war. President Trump's tariffs against you are causing that, and there are no winners in a trade war." She implored Americans to help end the tariffs by talking to their elected representatives. Keeping track: CNBC notes the newly announced tariffs are in addition to the 25% counter-tariffs that Canada applied to $30 billion worth of US goods on March 4 in response to other tariffs from Trump. He partially delayed them by a month, but those Canadian countermeasures remain in force. Keeping track II: NBC News notes Wednesday's moves follow a Tuesday "detente" in which Ontario Premier Doug Ford pulled his 25% surcharge on electricity sent to the US after Trump threatened to push steel and aluminum tariffs to 50%. (More tariffs stories.)