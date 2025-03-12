With Trump's Tariffs Now Live, Canada Hits Back

It's a double-whammy Wednesday on the retaliatory-tariffs front: Hours after the EU rolled out new duties on goods ranging from motorcycles to bourbon, Canada followed suit. The country said Wednesday that it plans to impose 25% reciprocal tariffs on roughly $21 billion of imports from the US. The move comes in response to the Trump administration's 25% tariff on on all steel and aluminum imports, which kicked in Wednesday. NBC News reports that Canada is the largest foreign supplier to the US of those metals. What you need to know:

Canada's new tariffs will begin at 12:01am Thursday and will target US steel and aluminum products along with other goods, including computers, sports equipment, water heaters, and cast-iron products, report the AP and the Guardian. Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc characterized it as a dollar-for-dollar approach, reports the Wall Street Journal. Standout quote: "We will not stand idly by while our iconic steel and aluminum industries are being unfairly targeted," said LeBlanc, per the AP.