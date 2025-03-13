Pope Marks a Milestone

Pope Francis has marked the 12th anniversary of his pontificate in the hospital as he received increasingly positive medical news on his recovery and hundreds of messages wishing him well. The pope spent the morning in physiotherapy, followed Lenten spiritual exercises of the Roman curia, and stopped to pray at the chapel in the Gemelli Hospital, where he has been under treatment for a complex lung infection since Feb. 14, Vatican sources said. A chest X-ray has confirmed improvements in his condition, the Vatican said on Wednesday, just two days after doctors declared he's no longer in imminent danger of death.

The AP reports that the latest medical bulletin said the 88-year-old pope's condition remained stable but indicated a complex picture considering his overall fragility, which includes his age, limited mobility often requiring a wheelchair, and the removal of part of a lung as a young man. Francis was elected on March 13, 2013 as the 266th pope—and the Catholic Church's first Latin American pope. It is a public holiday at the Vatican, and a Mass is planned in Francis' honor later at the Argentine church in Rome. Francis received hundreds of drawings and messages from children and young people from around the globe wishing him a full recovery, the Vatican said.

The Rev. Enrico Bortolaso, who led a group of pilgrims, offered prayers near a statue of Pope John Paul II outside the hospital. "We wanted to come here to pray for him and for his recovery,'' said one of the faithful, Alberto Jerbonato. "We are aware that he is 88 years old, and we are fully aware of what he is facing." Pope John Paul II, who spent 55 days in Gemelli in the longest hospital stretch by a pope to date, used to quip that it was ''Vatican 3," following the Vatican itself and Castel Gandolfo, long used as a papal retreat. "It's sort of a seat of fragility, from where he continues his ministry,'' Cardinal Marcello Semeraro told L'Avvenire newspaper. L'Avvenire underlined that Francis is the first pope in modern history to spend the anniversary of his pontificate in the hospital.