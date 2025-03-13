Ex-Facebook Exec Barred From Promoting Memoir

Meta has successfully blocked a former employee from promoting an explosive memoir, though news coverage of the move may serve as more promotion for the book. On Wednesday, an emergency arbitrator barred Sarah Wynn-Williams, former director of global public policy for Facebook, from promoting or distributing Careless People, reports CNBC. Meta pursued arbitration after the book was published last week, arguing that Wynn-Williams had violated a nondisparagement contract she signed with the company, reports the New York Times. The arbitrator prohibited Wynn-Williams from "amplifying any further disparaging, crucial, or otherwise detrimental comments."