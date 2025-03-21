After 2 Long Years, Sudan's Presidential Palace Is Retaken

Sudan's army recaptured the presidential palace in Khartoum early Friday, marking the first time it's been in the army's hands since the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces seized control of it nearly two years ago, reports NPR. The AP calls the palace "the last heavily guarded bastion of rival paramilitary forces in the capital," and its seizure prompted the country's information minister to write this on X: "Today the flag is raised, the palace is back and the journey continues until victory is complete." What you need to know about the development and its implications for the war, which began in April 2023:

Progress, but not an end: The retaking of the Republican Palace is being called a symbolic victory and one that puts the capital almost entirely in the army's hands—though the BBC notes RSF fighters remain in Khartoum. While the New York Times reports it "signal[s] a potential turning point," the development is unlikely to bring the war to a close; the RSF still controls territory in Sudan's western Darfur region and beyond. Late Thursday the RSF claimed it had taken the key desert city of al-Maliha in North Darfur.