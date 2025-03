Rays Make 'Difficult Decision' on Gas Plant Stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays withdrew from a $1.3 billion ballpark project on Thursday, citing hurricanes and delays that likely will drive up the proposal's cost. The team issued a statement by principal owner Stuart Sternberg saying that "a series of events" in October, which included severe damage to the existing Tropicana Field and financing delays, led to what he called "this difficult decision" on the Gas Plant Stadium project, the AP reports. "After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment," Sternberg said.

Displaced from the Trop in St. Petersburg, the Rays are set to play this season's home games across Tampa Bay at the New York Yankees' spring training home, 11,000-seat Steinbrenner Field. Meanwhile, repairs are envisioned to the Trop, including replacing its roof shredded by Hurricane Milton, that would have it ready for the 2026 season. Under their current contract with the City of St. Petersburg, the Rays would play three more seasons at their existing ballpark after it is repaired. Beyond that, the team's future in the Tampa Bay area is uncertain. MLB and the Rays could evaluate attendance and fan interest during the team's season in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field as they consider alternate sites.

The proposed 30,000-seat stadium is a signature piece of a broader $6.5 billion revitalization project known as the Historic Gas Plant District, which refers to a predominantly Black neighborhood in St. Petersburg that was forced out by construction of the Trop and an interstate highway spur. Supporters say the development would transform an 86-acre tract in the city's downtown, with plans for a Black history museum, affordable housing, entertainment venues, plus office and retail space—and the promise of thousands of jobs. That broader project, counting on the Rays ballpark to be an anchor, is also in limbo with this decision.

