Renowned Sports Writer Dies at 69

John Feinstein, one of the country's foremost sports writers and the author of numerous bestselling books, including the groundbreaking A Season on the Brink about college basketball coach Bob Knight, died unexpectedly on Thursday. Feinstein was 69. He died of natural causes at his brother's home in McLean, Virginia, according to Robert Feinstein, who said he discovered John's body, per the AP.

John Feinstein was a full-time reporter for the Washington Post from 1977 to 1991; a commentator for outlets such as ESPN (where he made regular appearances on The Sports Reporters) and the Golf Channel; and a voter for more than 20 years in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. He remained with the Post as a contributing columnist, and he also hosted satellite radio programs on SiriusXM.