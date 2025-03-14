MLB Caps With 'Awkward' Design Flaws Pulled From Sale

Sellers on eBay are cashing in on a major design flaw in the latest lineup of New Era Major League Baseball caps. The caps, which can be seen here , feature team logos over team names or locations, and since many logos are a single letter, the design had some "awkward" results, USA Today reports. For the Texas Rangers cap, the T over the middle of TEXAS caused it to read "TETAS," a vulgar Spanish word for breasts. That cap has been pulled from sale, as have those for the Houston "ASHOS" and the Anaheim "ANAELS."

Some of the Rangers hats, which were originally sold for $44.99 on MLBshop.com, sold for as much as $1,000 on eBay, making them the most expensive individual New Era hats ever sold on the platform, reports the Athletic. At least two Houston hats have sold for $500, according to USA Today.

Critics are wondering how the hats were ever approved. Sources tell the Dallas Morning News that Rangers officials weren't aware of the design before the hats were released. Those still on sale include the "ARIANA" Diamondbacks and the "BOBON" Red Sox. Stephen Colbert quipped that the latter is "what it sounds like when someone at Fenway asks for a shot of Jim Beam at the last call." This isn't the first time New Era caps have been pulled from the online store: Last year, A's caps that appeared to read "A'ss" were removed. (More Major League Baseball stories.)