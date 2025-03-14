Schumer Facing Youth Revolt Within His Party

As the Senate prepares for a series of votes on Friday that are expected to keep the government from shutting down at midnight, anger is brewing within the Democratic ranks. It stems from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's decision to support a GOP-written bill, with the top Democrat arguing that allowing the government to shut down would be a worse alternative. The political fallout over that move might be just beginning. Coverage:

Generational revolt: The New York Times reports that younger Democratic lawmakers are seething at what they view as a capitulation to President Trump. "Our party needs more of a fighting spirit," said 40-year-old Rep. Chris Deluzio of the Pittsburgh area. "This is not a normal administration, and they're willing to do dangerous things." He added that the split is "not solely along generational lines, but I do think the newer, younger members maybe get this intuitively."