Schumer Facing Youth Revolt Within His Party

Some are encouraging AOC, a critic of his shutdown decision, to run for his Senate seat
Posted Mar 14, 2025 2:26 PM CDT
Schumer Facing Youth Revolt Within His Party
Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

As the Senate prepares for a series of votes on Friday that are expected to keep the government from shutting down at midnight, anger is brewing within the Democratic ranks. It stems from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's decision to support a GOP-written bill, with the top Democrat arguing that allowing the government to shut down would be a worse alternative. The political fallout over that move might be just beginning. Coverage:

  • Generational revolt: The New York Times reports that younger Democratic lawmakers are seething at what they view as a capitulation to President Trump. "Our party needs more of a fighting spirit," said 40-year-old Rep. Chris Deluzio of the Pittsburgh area. "This is not a normal administration, and they're willing to do dangerous things." He added that the split is "not solely along generational lines, but I do think the newer, younger members maybe get this intuitively."

  • AOC challenge? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the most vocal critics of Schumer's decision. "I think there is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal," she told reporters, per CNN. The outlet reports that some House Democrats have begun pushing for AOC to run against Schumer for his Senate seat, though he is not up for reelection until 2028. When asked about that possibility, the New York congresswoman declined to answer.
  • Pelosi: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't mention Schumer by name, but she delivered a clear criticism of him and other Senate Democrats on Friday. "America has experienced a Trump shutdown before—but this damaging legislation only makes matters worse," she said in a statement, per Politico. "Democrats must not buy into this false choice. We must fight back for a better way. Listen to the women," she added, while endorsing an alternative bill offered by Democrats Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Sen. Patty Murray. All but one House Democrat voted against the GOP plan in that chamber.
(More Chuck Schumer stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X