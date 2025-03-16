Novocaine Tops Field of Newcomers

Five new movies opened wide in North American theaters this weekend, including a starry spy picture from Steven Soderbergh, an A24 thriller, a Looney Tunes movie, and a high concept action-comedy with The Boys star Jack Quaid. But the myriad options did not result in box office gold. When final receipts are tallied Monday, it's likely going be the lowest-grossing weekend of the year to date with around $54 million in total ticket sales. Novocaine led the pack with $8.7 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, which was slightly lower than expected, the AP reports. The film stars Quaid as a man who can't feel pain.

The R-rated movie, directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, got generally positive reviews with an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. Exit polls were more tempered with 4/5 on PostTrak and a B CinemaScore. "Black Bag," the well-reviewed Soderbergh film with Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, opened in 2,705 theaters to take third place. The film currently carries a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also got a B CinemaScore. Other openers included The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, an animated film starring Porky Pig and Daffy Duck originally intended for the streaming service Max, and the faith-based The Last Supper. Both came in behind Disney and Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World in its fifth weekend in theaters.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.