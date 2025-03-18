Wing Clips Runway as Delta Flight Lands in New York

The latest aviation incident in the US fortunately caused no injuries: A Delta Air Lines plane that took off from Jacksonville, Florida, clipped one of its wings on the runway as it landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport Sunday night, the Federal Aviation Administration says. An FAA spokesperson says the pilot "was executing a go-around due to an unstable approach" at the time, Fox News reports. Airport operations were not impacted, but the plane involved was taken out of service to be evaluated by maintenance teams, ABC News reports. Air traffic control audio captured a controller telling the pilot, "Somebody saw some sparks from one of your wings, you guys feel anything?" The pilot said they did not.