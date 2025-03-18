Wing Clips Runway as Delta Flight Lands in New York

The latest aviation incident in the US fortunately caused no injuries: A Delta Air Lines plane that took off from Jacksonville, Florida, clipped one of its wings on the runway as it landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport Sunday night, the Federal Aviation Administration says. An FAA spokesperson says the pilot "was executing a go-around due to an unstable approach" at the time, Fox News reports. Airport operations were not impacted, but the plane involved was taken out of service to be evaluated by maintenance teams, ABC News reports. Air traffic control audio captured a controller telling the pilot, "Somebody saw some sparks from one of your wings, you guys feel anything?" The pilot said they did not.
The aircraft was a CRJ-900 operated by regional carrier Endeavor—the same type of aircraft and the same carrier involved in last month's crash-landing in Toronto involving a Delta flight. "The Endeavor Air flight crew followed established procedures to safely enact a go-around at New York-LaGuardia. The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to its arrival gate. We apologize to our customers for the experience," Delta said in a statement regarding Sunday's incident, which is under investigation by the FAA. There were 76 passengers aboard, as well as two flight attendants and two pilots. (More Delta Air Lines stories.)