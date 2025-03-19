Dead Fish, 'Unusual' Foam Cover Australia Beaches

An Australian state closed two beaches after dead fish and an unusual off-white foam washed ashore while surfers reported feeling unwell, per the AP . A microalgal bloom created by unusual weather conditions was suspected to have sickened humans and marine life as well as creating the foam that has covered hundreds of yards of coastline, said South Australian Environment Protection Authority officer Sam Gaylard. "It is very concerning," Gaylard told ABC Australia. "At this time of year, when the weather conditions allow, we do occasionally get isolated blooms, but ... it is unusual at this scale."

Waitpinga Beach and neighboring Parsons Beach, both south of the South Australia state capital Adelaide, have been closed to the public since Monday in response to a "fish mortality event in the area," the Department for Environment and Water said in a statement. Dozens of dead fish have washed ashore. Surfers have been complaining since the weekend of getting sore eyes, sore throats, and coughing after contact with the water, said local Anthony Rowland, who surfed at Waitpinga on Saturday.

Marine scientists took water samples from the foam, which is a byproduct of the toxic organisms' decay, on Monday, but it could take until the end of the week to identify the organism. A bloom of microalgae—microscopic, single-celled organisms—could have been caused by a recent extended period of hot and dry weather with little wind and low tides. A swell has picked up in the area since Sunday, and the turbulence could break up the algae while generating more foam, said Gaylard. "At the moment, we're not sure how long this will last." (More Australia stories.)