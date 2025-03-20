Gwyneth Asked Intimacy Coordinator to Back Off

Gwyneth Paltrow is on the cover of the new Vanity Fair, and her wide-ranging interview includes a buzzy bit about filming love scenes with Timothee Chalamet for the upcoming film Marty Supreme. "I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie," says Paltrow. "There's a lot—a lot." However, the 52-year-old said it was her first time filming a sex scene under Hollywood's relatively new protocol of using an "intimacy coordinator." She largely waved off the assistance, however, and the 29-year-old Chalamet was on board.
- "There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed," says Paltrow. At one point, the coordinator asked Paltrow about her comfort level with a certain move.
- "I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on'," she recalls. "We said, 'I think we're good. You can step a little bit back.'"
- Elaborating on the idea, she added: "I don't know how it is for kids who are starting out, but ... if someone is like, 'OK, and then he's going to put his hand here,' I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that."
