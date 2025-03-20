Gwyneth Asked Intimacy Coordinator to Back Off

Paltrow felt it would stifle creativity in sex scenes with Timothee Chalamet
Posted Mar 20, 2025 10:25 AM CDT
Gwyneth Asked Intimacy Coordinator to Back Off
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gwyneth Paltrow is on the cover of the new Vanity Fair, and her wide-ranging interview includes a buzzy bit about filming love scenes with Timothee Chalamet for the upcoming film Marty Supreme. "I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie," says Paltrow. "There's a lot—a lot." However, the 52-year-old said it was her first time filming a sex scene under Hollywood's relatively new protocol of using an "intimacy coordinator." She largely waved off the assistance, however, and the 29-year-old Chalamet was on board.

  • "There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed," says Paltrow. At one point, the coordinator asked Paltrow about her comfort level with a certain move.

  • "I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on'," she recalls. "We said, 'I think we're good. You can step a little bit back.'"
  • Elaborating on the idea, she added: "I don't know how it is for kids who are starting out, but ... if someone is like, 'OK, and then he's going to put his hand here,' I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that."
Read her full interview, in which Paltrow describes her amicable relationship with ex-husband Chris Martin thusly: "It's not quite brother, but we are a complete family." The couple have a daughter and a son together. (More Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X