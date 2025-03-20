Gwyneth Asked Intimacy Coordinator to Back Off

Gwyneth Paltrow is on the cover of the new Vanity Fair, and her wide-ranging interview includes a buzzy bit about filming love scenes with Timothee Chalamet for the upcoming film Marty Supreme. "I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie," says Paltrow. "There's a lot—a lot." However, the 52-year-old said it was her first time filming a sex scene under Hollywood's relatively new protocol of using an "intimacy coordinator." She largely waved off the assistance, however, and the 29-year-old Chalamet was on board.

"There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed," says Paltrow. At one point, the coordinator asked Paltrow about her comfort level with a certain move.