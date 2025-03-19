JFK's Grandson Slams Trump Over File Release

John F. Kennedy's only grandson isn't happy about how the Trump administration—and the media—handled the release of previously classified files on his grandfather's assassination. In a post on X , Jack Schlossberg said nobody in the family was given a "heads up" about the release of documents Tuesday, but his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "definitely knew," People reports. The failure to inform the family was a "total surprise, and not shocker," the 32-year-old wrote. In response to a post from Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee asking why it had taken so long to release the files, Schlossberg mentioned his cousin again, writing: "You really care about JFK's legacy? You're dismantling it. Go ask Bobby for a retweet."

Schlossberg went on to slam President Trump in posts that the New York Times describes as "fiery even by Mr. Schlossberg's standards." Schlossberg accused Trump of being "obsessed with my grandfather—but not in his life or what he achieved in it." Like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Schlossberg wrote, Trump "is only interested in JFK's carcass." When Trump issued an order to release the files in January, Schlossberg said "declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he's not here to punch back."

"JFK fought fascism and Communism," Schlossberg wrote. "Trump is selling us out to tech warlords, at home and abroad. JFK stood behind unions and labor, demanding healthcare, higher pay. Trump is stripping working families from lifesaving care, financial support." Kennedy also posted a video of himself standing in front of a TV showing CNN anchors discussing the file release. "There's so much actual news," he said. "Why are you covering this?" (Here's what people are looking for in the newly released documents.)