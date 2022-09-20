Nonprofit Founder Convicted in $250M COVID Relief Fraud

UPDATE

Mar 19, 2025 5:50 PM CDT

A jury found a woman prosecutors say was the ringleader of the nation's largest COVID-19 relief fraud case guilty on all counts Wednesday. Federal officials say Aimee Bock's scheme stole $250 million from a program meant to feed children in need. Salim Ahmed Said, a co-defendant, also was convicted in Minnesota, per the AP. The judge ordered them held without bail until sentencing, which was not scheduled. "During COVID, while so many were trying to be helpers, Bock and Said were thieves," acting US Attorney Lisa Kirkpatrick said after the verdict. The defendants are being tried in several groups; 37 have pleaded guilty, and five in one group were convicted.

Sep 20, 2022 3:29 PM CDT

Federal prosecutors indicted 47 individuals in Minnesota on Tuesday in a sprawling $250 million scheme described as the largest pandemic-related fraud case to date. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Minnesota-based nonprofit Feeding Our Future "was at the center of each indictment," which included charges of wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and bribery. Prosecutors say the organization and its web of partners and shell companies were reimbursed by the USDA's child nutrition programs for about 125 million meals that were never actually served. Instead, the defendants allegedly enriched themselves.