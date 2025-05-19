Train Hits Family on Ohio Railroad Bridge

Two women and a 5-year-old girl died after a train struck the family members while they were on a railroad bridge over a northern Ohio river, authorities said Monday. Crews equipped with sonar had been scouring the Sandusky River through the night before they found the girl's body Monday near the bridge, said Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez. The family from Fort Wayne, Indiana, had been on a fishing trip along the Sandusky River, and they were on the bridge Sunday night when the train came onto the span, Sanchez said. A 14-month old infant was rescued from the river by a witness who performed CPR, the Fremont News-Messenger reports. It's not clear whether the train hit all four or whether some may have jumped or were thrown into the river to avoid the locomotive, Sanchez said.