Cops: She Couldn't Take Dog on Flight, So She Drowned It

A Florida woman has been charged with a felony after a disturbing case of animal cruelty at Orlando International Airport. Police say Alison Lawrence drowned Tywinn, her 9-year-old miniature schnauzer, in an airport bathroom in December after she was told she didn't have the right paperwork to fly with it, NBC Miami reports. According to an arrest affidavit, Lawrence, 57, "is believed to have taken extreme and tragic action by killing the dog" before boarding her flight to Colombia on Dec. 16. Surveillance video shows Lawrence arriving at the airport with the small white dog, then exiting a bathroom without it, reports ClickOrlando.