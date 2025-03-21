Cops: She Couldn't Take Dog on Flight, So She Drowned It

A Florida woman has been charged with a felony after a disturbing case of animal cruelty at Orlando International Airport. Police say Alison Lawrence drowned Tywinn, her 9-year-old miniature schnauzer, in an airport bathroom in December after she was told she didn't have the right paperwork to fly with it, NBC Miami reports. According to an arrest affidavit, Lawrence, 57, "is believed to have taken extreme and tragic action by killing the dog" before boarding her flight to Colombia on Dec. 16. Surveillance video shows Lawrence arriving at the airport with the small white dog, then exiting a bathroom without it, reports ClickOrlando.
According to the affidavit, a worker saw a woman later identified as Lawrence "on her knees cleaning up a lot of water and a lot of dog food from the floor of the bathroom handicapped stall," WESH reports. The worker later returned to remove a trash bag from a canister and found the dead dog. Police say Lawrence's name and contact information were on Tywinn's dog tag and animal services workers identified the dog through its chip. Lawrence was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony.