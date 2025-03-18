Trump's New Push: Migrants Must Self-Deport

The Trump administration is getting increasingly aggressive with deportations, and now President Trump himself is encouraging migrants to do the job themselves. In a new video, the president tells migrants to use a newly launched federal app to guide them through the self-deportation process, reports the Hill. It's in their own best interests, he warned:

"People in our country illegally can self-deport the easy way, or they can get deported the hard way and that's not pleasant," Trump said.